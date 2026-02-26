Jeremy Corbyn will be Your Party’s parliamentary leader after his faction emerged victorious in the leadership election.

Corbyn had gone up against party co-founder Zarah Sultana for the leadership, following months of infighting.

The pair had put up two rival slates of candidates for election to Your Party’s 24-strong central executive committee.

More than 25,000 people voted in the leadership election, with Corbyn’s The Many group winning 14 seats on the committee.

READ NEXT: Your Party’s awkward beginnings could be its greatest strength

Sultana’s slate, Grassroots Left, claimed seven committee seats, whilst three went to independents.

NEW: More than 25,000 members voted in the Your Party Leadership elections!



A testament to our mass movement 💪 pic.twitter.com/qmfnl3xrf1 — Your Party (@thisisyourparty) February 26, 2026

The results mean that Corbyn will lead the party, and will lead the group in Westminster.

Both he and Sultana stood for election to the CEC’s ‘public office holders’ section.

In a statement after the results were announced on Thursday morning, Corbyn called on Your Party to “take the fight to Starmer and Farage.”

He wrote: “We have a precious opportunity to unite our movement around a bold vision for our country – one that believes in a more caring, equal and peaceful society for all.”

Corbyn went on to say the UK is at a “dangerous moment,” and that the “division and racism of Reform cannot be appeased. It must be opposed.”

“Together, we can provide hope to those who are fed up with inequality, disempowered by poverty and disgusted by war. Together, we can build a society that cares for each other and cares for all.”

We have no time to waste. So let's get to work.



Join us at https://t.co/kMShFQTxzH pic.twitter.com/iuqjE4AfTj — Jeremy Corbyn (@jeremycorbyn) February 26, 2026

For months, Your Party has been marred by internal conflict between Corbyn and Sultana and their factions.

Sultana boycotted the first day of the party’s founding conference in Liverpool after some of her supporters were excluded.

There were also resignations from MPs who had initially joined the movement.