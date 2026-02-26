The daughter of murdered Tory MP David Amess has called on Kemi Badenoch to apologise after she called Labour the ‘paedo defenders party’ during Prime Minister’s Questions.

During Wednesday’s PMQs, the Conservative leader hit out at Keir Starmer for having “the cheek to talk about my party being smaller.”

“His party is smaller too, including one MP who was arrested for child sex offences,” she continued. “So perhaps before he gets on his high horse, he should ask why his backbenchers are saying they’re being called the ‘paedo defenders party.'”

The comment drew a furious reaction from the Labour benches, and prompted widespread condemnation online, with some saying Badenoch had resorted to “gutter politics.”

Now, Katie Amess, the daughter of the murdered Tory MP David Amess, has also condemned Badenoch’s language.

Speaking to LBC, Amess said she did not think her late father would have used such language, which she said was “just going to inflame and create more anger.”

“It’s not the way our politicians should be talking,” she said.

When asked by Andrew Marr if she thought Badenoch should apologise for her words, Amess said she “definitely” should.

“You can’t tarnish a whole party with a label like that,” she continued. “Our politicians are meant to be people that we aspire to be like and we look up to and we have respect for.

“Unfortunately the discourse that is going on at the moment is all petty, it’s all gone back to the playground and how children call each other names.”

‘I really hope she apologises.’



Katie Amess, the daughter of murdered MP David Amess, condemns Kemi Badenoch’s ‘Paedo Defenders Party’ jibe towards Labour. pic.twitter.com/s7CTLVKlWW — LBC (@LBC) February 25, 2026

David Amess died in 2021 when he was stabbed multiple times by Ali Harbi Ali at a constituency surgery at a church in Leigh-on-Sea.

Ali was given a whole-life prison sentence in April 2022 following a trial at the Old Bailey.