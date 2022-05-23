ITV has obtained new photographs of Boris Johnson drinking at a Downing Street party on 13th November 2020, with bottles of alcohol and party food on the table in front of him.

A gathering held in honour of Downing Street’s then director of communications, Lee Cain, had the prime minister in attendance along with eight other people and the photographer.

It is understood that there were also other participants out of shot at the party, which one source has dubbed “Fizzgate” owing to the glass of sparkling that can be seen in Johnson’s hand.

On a chair sits his red box, and on the table next to him are two bottles of champagne or cava, four bottles of wine and half a bottle of gin.

Met Police

Last week the Metropolitan police announced that Johnson will not receive any more fines for lockdown-breaching parties as they concluded their investigation into gatherings in Downing Street and Whitehall.

The police force said they had issued a total of 126 fixed-penalty notices, covering all 12 events investigated.

Johnson and his wife, Carrie, received fixed-penalty notices last month for attending a celebration for his birthday, but will not be fined again. “The Met has confirmed they are taking no further action as regards the prime minister,” Boris Johnson’s official spokesperson said.

It is understood a similar reassurance was given to Carrie Johnson. The cabinet secretary, Simon Case, who had not been fined before now, is not among the last tranche of penalties, officials said.

Reaction

