Channel 4 News presenter Krishnan Guru-Murthy abruptly ended an interview with Israeli government spokesman David Mencer during a fiery exchange on Tuesday, accusing him of dodging questions and resorting to propaganda tactics.

The confrontation ignited as Guru-Murthy demanded accountability from the Israeli government regarding the deaths of seven aid workers from the World Central Kitchen (WCK), including three British citizens, in an Israeli airstrike on Monday.

“Is the Israeli government apologising to the families of the aid workers killed, including the three families in Britain?” Guru-Murthy asked.

Mencer responded: “From the prime minister to the defence minister to the spokesman for the Israel Defense Forces, all of us have expressed grief about this occurrence.”

Guru-Murthy sought a direct apology, before pressing Mencer on the bombing of the Iranian consulate in Syria. Mencer declined to comment beyond stating it was a military base for al-Quds, prompting Guru-Murthy to conclude the interview, citing the evasion of direct questions in a devastating mic-drop moment.

“I’m just trying to get answers to questions, and if you can’t answer the question, then I can’t allow you to do the propaganda bit afterwards,” Guru-Murthy stated.

You can watch it below:

