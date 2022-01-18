Steve Bray described the moment he called Andrew Bridgen a “village idiot” on live TV the “icing on the cake” following a long day protesting the Policing Bill outside parliament.

The government suffered a series of defeats in the House of Lords late last night over its plans to clamp down on disruptive and noisy protesters.

Opposition peers voted against a range of measures in the Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill, with Labour calling some of the plans “outrageous”.

Peers also voted to make misogyny a hate crime in England and Wales in another government defeat.

Protests

Throughout the debate, drum noises from a demonstration against the bill could be heard in the Lords’ chamber.

One of those protesting was the everpresent Steve Bray, who had this hilarious exchange with Tory MP Andrew Brigen on live TV:

Andrew Bridgen: The village idiot is out



Steve Bray: The village idiot is in front of the camera#Newsnight pic.twitter.com/iTk0pwHrdT — UK is with EU (@ukiswitheu) January 17, 2022

“Icing on the cake”

Speaking on his Twitter account shortly after he said it had been an “eventful evening”, but the “icing on the cake was the Bridgen interview”.

Watch in full below:

We’ve missed the last tube. It’s been an eventful day. The Police Crime and Sentencing bill wiped out in the Lords… let’s see what the Commons do. Ping pong politics. pic.twitter.com/q1r5AYk2Qs — Steve Bray "Viva la revolution" (@snb19692) January 17, 2022

