Iain Dale has been reminded of the moment he stormed out of Good Morning Britain as he bids to represent the Conservatives in the General Election.

The broadcaster bid farewell to LBC on Tuesday after 14 years as he announced plans to run in his home seat of Tunbridge Wells.

Dale joined LBC in 2010, but broadcast rules mean candidates in the General Election are not allowed to present radio shows.

“You know how much politics means to me,” the 61-year-old said on air.

“If you’ve listened for any length of time, you know I’ve always had two ambitions in life. One was to be a radio presenter and the other was to be an MP.

“Last time I tried, the electorate fought back. But now I am putting my hat in the ring again to be a candidate at the General Election.

“Whatever the result, I feel I can play a role in restoring trust and honesty in politics.”

Following the announcement, reminders of the time he stormed out of a Good Morning Britain panel have been posted on social media, with one person calling it one of the greatest TV flounces ever.

