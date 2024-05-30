When we heard that the BBQ masters From the Ashes were going to be at Hackney’s 5 Points Brewery with a match-up with the multi-award-winning Uncle Nearest bourbon distillery we had to go.

You walk through the brewery to the large rear courtyard (wisely part covered considering our weather), and bar.

The From the Ashes team are busy with their smoker, you place your orders at the bar and grab a table.

There are two menus, the BBQ & Bourbon menu, and the regular food and drinks menu. We’d come for the former with its bourbon matching.

First up was a bourbon braised crispy empanada full of gooey cheesy and onion goodness served with a Pickleback (a shot of bourbon, and a shot of the 5 Points spicy pickle juice), to fire up the appetite.

Next came the bavette steak, this was far better than the over cooked gristle we had at Hawksmoor (yes you), in Covent Garden a couple weeks ago. The steak was beautifully charred on the outside and pink inside, and served with a good punchy green peppercorn sauce.

Next, we started on the sticky short rib, again well executed with a super char and moist meat. By this stage, we were drinking the Hackney lemonade and bourbon cocktail, and to be honest feeling pretty content with world. To finish the meal off we had their bourbon apricot sour which was a perfect boozy end to a great meal.

The bar staff and servers were friendly and helpful, the atmosphere in the courtyard for Sunday lunch was lively but relaxed. We both felt that not only had we had a good lunch but we’d also had fun. I don’t think one can do better than that.

The BBQ & Bourbon menu prices are £14-£16 for a main course and the cocktails we tried were £13 & £16.

5 Points beers are of course all on tap too.

The collaboration between the 5 Points Brewery, From the Ashes and Uncle Nearest runs till June 2nd.