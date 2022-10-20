A senior Conservative has hit out at the people who put Liz Truss in charge, saying he “hopes it was worth” destroying the party for.

Charles Walker, the MP for Broxbourne, has previously announced he will be stepping down from his position at the next general election, and didn’t hold back in his latest media interviews.

Speaking to the BBC, he described the current situation within the party as “utterly appalling” and that those around the cabinet table have caused “extraordinary” damage to the party.

He said: “To be perfectly honest this affair is inexcusable, it’s a pitiful reflection on the Conservative Parliamentary Party at every level.

“It reflects really badly on the Government of the day.

“This is an absolute disgrace. As a Tory MP of 17 years who has never been a minister who has got on with it loyally most of the time, I think it is a shambles and a disgrace.

“I think it is utterly appalling. I am livid. And you know, I really shouldn’t say this but I hope all the people that put Liz Truss into Number 10, I hope it was worth it, I hope it was worth it for the ministerial red box, I hope it was worth it to sit round the Cabinet table because the damage they have done to our party is extraordinary.”

Fuck me, he’s nailed it. Every word. 👇pic.twitter.com/le0s17383K — Rt Hon Johnny Mercer (@JohnnyMercerUK) October 19, 2022

