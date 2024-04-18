The Conservatives have slumped to their lowest-ever poll rating in 45 years of Ipsos surveys, suggesting an electoral whitewash may be on the cards.

The latest political monitor puts Rishi Sunak’s party on 19 per cent, a whopping 25 points behind Labour and dangerously close to Reform UK after the Conservative’s right-wing rival added five points.

Net satisfaction with Sunak is also now at joint worst levels in the history of Ipsos – going back to 1978 – equivalent to John Major and Jeremy Corbyn’s worst in 1994 and 2019.

A whopping 84 per cent are dissatisfied with the way the government is running the country, a number that has not fallen below 70 per cent since June 2022.

Lowest CON % ever recorded in 45 years of Ipsos polling, a record last broken in the previous poll. https://t.co/xpE9cbAivr — Election Maps UK (@ElectionMapsUK) April 18, 2024

Commenting on the results, Gideon Skinner, head of political research at Ipsos, said:

”There’s no doubt that Rishi Sunak’s ratings are historically poor. Being in the company of John Major and Jeremy Corbyn before they lost elections does not bode well, while although it’s not unusual for a Prime Minister to be seen as out of touch, Rishi Sunak is also falling further behind on aspects such as being a capable leader.

“But it’s still not clear the extent to which this a symptom rather than a cause of the Conservatives’ wider problems. The public are not crying out for another Conservative leadership change before the next election, and there is not much evidence that his potential challengers are seen as any better against the Labour leader, even among the Conservatives 2019 vote.

“Labour will obviously be happier to have clear leads in voting intentions and in the leadership head-to-heads. But Keir Starmer is not building up a reserve of enthusiasm for his leadership, which could create problems further down the line – in fact, his own ratings are also slipping, and are some way behind the most popular Opposition leaders, even while Labour keeps its lead in the polls.”

