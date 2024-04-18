A Conservative MP currently under the cosh over allegations that he misappropriated donor funds also had a run-in with the police in 2015.

Fylde MP Mark Menzies lost the Conservative whip and was suspended as one of Rishi Sunak’s trade envoys after The Times published claims that he had used political donations to cover medical expenses and pay off “bad people” who had locked him in a flat and demanded thousands of pounds for his release.

Mr Menzies disputes the allegations, and the Conservative Party has said it is looking into the claims and takes them seriously.

It’s not the first time Menzies has had a run-in with the authorities.

Back in 2015, the Tory MP was quizzed by police over allegations he got a dog drunk and had a brawl with a friend.

He was accused of locking himself in his friend’s house, drunkenly feeding the dog alcohol and then starting a booze-fuelled brawl when the friend confronted him about it.

Documents seen by the Daily Mail show an emergency vet’s bill of nearly £500 for treating the dog for “intoxication” and “poisoning”.

Menzies was interviewed by police but not charged, and strongly denies any wrongdoing.

… been accused of getting a dog drunk, then engaging in a massive street brawl. He wasn't charged cos he persuaded police he hadn't fed the dog alcohol – he'd just stood by and taken photos. So that's ok then.



My point is: this guy's behaviour is not new. He's been a … — Russ Jones (@RussInCheshire) April 18, 2024

Related: No 10 refuses to commit to spring deadline for Rwanda flights FOUR times