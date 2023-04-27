The Daily Express has hit out at political commentator Marina Purkiss following a fiery debate on the Tory MP’s own GB News show.

Purkiss butted heads with the former business secretary after he suggested that some see culture wars as being ‘dreamt up’ by right-wingers.

She outlined how issues such as renaming streets and editing Roald Dahl books have become cogs in the Tory election machine ahead of the big day in 2024.

“You’re drawing attention to these things that actually don’t impact people’s lives, and the reason you’re doing that is because otherwise people might just focus on the real grievances in their life which are basically caused by your government”, Purkiss said, leaving Rees-Mogg fumbling for a response:

Reacting to the debate, the Express has hit out at Purkiss for “abusing” the Conservative politician.

Sounds a bit snowflaky to us!

Apparently what I did to Jacob Rees-Mogg was abuse…



And there was me thinking this lot liked “direct critical feedback”.https://t.co/v7Itcxx4pL — Marina Purkiss (@MarinaPurkiss) April 26, 2023

