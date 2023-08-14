The health secretary has called for asylum seekers to be moved back onto the Bibby Stockholm barge despite the recent discovery of Legionella.

Legionella bacteria can cause a potentially deadly lung infection known as Legionnaires’ disease. It is contracted by people breathing in droplets of water containing the bacteria.

The infection is believed to be fatal in 10 per cent of cases.

It can cause serious illnesses in people over the age of 50, smokers and those with underlying health conditions.

Speaking to Sky News, Steve Barclay said ministers were informed about traces of the bacteria only on Thursday, despite Dorset Council saying Home Office contractors were notified about the results last Monday.

And asked whether people should be put back on the Bibby Stockholm despite the controversy, Mr Barclay replied: “Yes, I do, because it’s costing around £6 million a day in terms of the cost of hotels.

“It’s important that we both maintain safety standards, but also reflect the pressure on the taxpayer position in terms of that £6m.”

The health secretary also said no migrants had shown signs of illness from Legionella.

“There has been no concerns in terms of anyone that has been on the barge and all those people are being subject to health assessments,” he said.

