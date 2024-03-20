In a significant blow to the Prime Minister, a prominent Tory commentator has voiced doubts over Rishi Sunak‘s leadership, urging the Tory Party not to rally behind him for the forthcoming general election.

Tim Montgomerie, the founder of ConservativeHome, expressed concerns about the party’s standing, describing it as “freefall,” particularly in light of the Labour Party’s commanding lead in double-digit polls.

Montgomerie’s remarks come amidst growing speculation within the Tory ranks, with reports suggesting that unsettled MPs are considering alternatives to Sunak. The name of Penny Mordaunt has surfaced as a potential replacement, while Tom Tugendhat is reportedly being discussed as a “unity candidate” to succeed the PM.

Highlighting Robert Jenrick’s resignation as immigration minister, Montgomerie criticised Sunak’s approach, accusing him of pursuing policies that appear proactive but lack substance in solving underlying issues, such as the proposed Rwanda policy.

Expressing his reluctance, Montgomerie asserted, “I think Rishi Sunak has to go as prime minister before the general election because he just can’t do politics.”

Despite acknowledging Sunak’s personal attributes, Montgomerie questioned his vision and ambition for the country’s future, emphasising the need for a clear agenda.

“I think he’s a good man, a family man, a decent man in public life for the right reasons.

“I study politics incredibly closely. I don’t really know what he wants to be prime minister for, what his ambition is, what legislation he wants to pass.”

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt hinted at the possibility of an October election, but with Tory discontent simmering, there are murmurs of potential attempts to replace the PM before then, should the party’s fortunes fail to improve.

Sunak is slated to face Prime Minister’s Questions followed by a closed-door session with the Conservative backbench 1922 Committee today, where the pressure on his leadership is expected to loom large.

