The ministerial code appears to have been watered down at the same time as the prime minister is under investigation for breaking it.

A new version of the rules was set out today which seems to allow ministers to break the rules without having to resign.

The re-written section states: “The sanction which the Prime Minister may decide to issue in a given case is for the Prime Minister to determine, but could include requiring some form of public apology, remedial action or removal of ministerial salary for a period.”

At the same time Mr Johnson has drawn backing from allowing his independent adviser on the code, Lord Geidt, to mount investigations into possible violations on his own initiative.

Under his revised terms of reference, there will be an “enhanced process” to enable him to initiate inquiries, but he will still require the Prime Minister’s consent before going ahead.

It comes as parliament’s privileges committee will set out to determine whether Johnson misled parliament.

Chair Chris Bryant said yesterday that he would be “absolutely certain” that the prime minister would be forced to walk if there is sufficient evidence that he lied to MPs.

Wait, sorry, what?



While under investigation for breaking the ministerial code, the sitting PM has rewritten it to no longer require resignation.



I usually find some takes on the constitution a bit OTT, but what message does that possibly send about our country? https://t.co/78zDwJvg9z — James Johnson (@jamesjohnson252) May 27, 2022

