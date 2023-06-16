Guto Harri’s suggestion that Boris Johnson has been deprived of a livelihood by the Partygate report got absolutely shredded by SNP MP David Linden on Question Time last night.

The former prime minister has lashed out at the Privileges Committee’s ‘deranged’ findings after he was handed a 90 day suspension from parliament.

He accused the panel of making “Mystic Meg” claims and reaching a “deranged conclusion” in a blistering response to its report.

The 1,678-word statement lashed out at the Tory-majority group of MPs he has repeatedly sought to disparage.

It came after they found he committed “repeated contempts” of Parliament by deliberately misleading the Commons with his partygate denials before being complicit in a campaign of abuse and intimidation of the committee.

Speaking on Question Time, Guto Harri said the conclusions have deprived Johnson of a livelihood.

This response from Linden is absolutely spot on:

David Linden, "I found it interesting what Guto Harri said about depriving Boris Johnson of his livelihood. This is a guy who voted 3 times in the Commons since he left office and earned £5 million (he missed 187 votes)."



Guto Harri smirks.#BBCQT – follow for more pic.twitter.com/H1HD2JVKzn — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) June 15, 2023

