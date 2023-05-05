The Tories suffered major losses in Rishi Sunak’s first electoral test as Prime Minister, with Labour claiming the results suggest Sir Keir Starmer will be able to replace him in No 10.

The Liberal Democrats also made gains as the Tories lost control of a series of councils across England.

Labour took Medway off the Tories and will run the Kent council for the first time since 1998.

Labour gained control of Plymouth, where the Tories had run a minority administration – a result branded “terrible” by Government minister and local MP Johnny Mercer.

In Hertsmere, where Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden is MP, the Tories lost control of the council, with 13 councillors voted out while Labour gained seven and the Lib Dems six.

Tamworth, Brentford, North West Leicestershire and East Lindsey also fell from Tory administrations to no overall control.

But the big result catching the attention on social media was that of Stoke-on-Trent North borough Bradeley and Chell Heath.

Labour took the council and increased their share of the vote from 12.6 per cent to 66.5 per cent.

Bradeley and Chell Heath Ward:



LAB: 787

CON: 125

IND: 83



Turnout 23.6%. Majority of 66.5%.



In 2019 Labour held this ward with a majority of 12.6% https://t.co/IBmZ4uNGOk — Matt Grant (@mattgrantsky) May 4, 2023

Local MP Jonathan Gullis was trending shortly after.

Here’s what people had to say:

The bad joke that is Jonathan Gullis, quoting articles in The Sun whilst looking a bit depressed, being drowned out on Sky News by celebrating Labour peeps, just made my morning #LocalElections pic.twitter.com/z4Fdvuh4Ai — Scott Thompson (@ScottThomps74) May 5, 2023

Baroness Anderson of Stoke on Trent- who lost her seat as Labour MP for Stoke North in 2019 to Conservative Jonathan Gullis -has been dancing in celebration of her party’s win- saying “it’s such a joy to be at a count where Labour are winning and we’re back on the map” @SkyNews pic.twitter.com/V01LV8mMkE — Amanda Akass (@amandaakass) May 5, 2023

Gullis on Sky News has said that stopping the boats is more important than investing in our public services…… What is wrong with this man?! — Mark 🌹 (@TheCentreLefty) May 4, 2023

What a glorious sight to wake up to….floundering bully Gullis 🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹 pic.twitter.com/GpkJta5w06 — Munkehno1 🇬🇧🇪🇺🌍🥞💉♋️🚺 (@munkehno1) May 5, 2023

I'm going to watch this footage of the odious Gullis until my phone breaks, and I will laugh and laugh until I explode into a cloud of chuckles. 😆#Stoke #LocalElection2023 pic.twitter.com/13dyIqXvrp — Steve Hyett (@SteveHyett) May 5, 2023

