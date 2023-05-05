The Tories suffered major losses in Rishi Sunak’s first electoral test as Prime Minister, with Labour claiming the results suggest Sir Keir Starmer will be able to replace him in No 10.
The Liberal Democrats also made gains as the Tories lost control of a series of councils across England.
Labour took Medway off the Tories and will run the Kent council for the first time since 1998.
Labour gained control of Plymouth, where the Tories had run a minority administration – a result branded “terrible” by Government minister and local MP Johnny Mercer.
In Hertsmere, where Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden is MP, the Tories lost control of the council, with 13 councillors voted out while Labour gained seven and the Lib Dems six.
Tamworth, Brentford, North West Leicestershire and East Lindsey also fell from Tory administrations to no overall control.
But the big result catching the attention on social media was that of Stoke-on-Trent North borough Bradeley and Chell Heath.
Labour took the council and increased their share of the vote from 12.6 per cent to 66.5 per cent.
Local MP Jonathan Gullis was trending shortly after.
Here’s what people had to say: