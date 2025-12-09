The Department for Transport has unveiled the branding and livery for Great British Railways (GBR) in a key step of its efforts to nationalise the railways.

Over the last year, the government has taken control of three passenger rail franchises, fulfilling a promise Labour made in its manifesto.

The new branding and paint-job will see the GBR trains use a red, white and blue colour scheme to mirror the Union Flag. The colour scheme will be used on trains, at stations and on the GBR website and app.

The rollout of the design is expected to take place gradually, and passengers can expect to start seeing the trains rolling down the track from next spring.

Through December, the design will be displayed at stations, including London Bridge, Birmingham New Street, Glasgow Central, Leeds City, and Manchester Piccadilly.

GBR will be created through the Railways Bill, which is making its way through the Commons.

The government has said it is renationalising the railways so it is “owned by the public, delivering for the public, not for private shareholders”.

The Department for Transport said GBR will “bring together 17 different organisations, cut through the frustrating bureaucracy and lack of accountability that continues to plague the railways and instead run Britain’s railways as a single organisation for the first time in decades.”

In a press release unveiling the branding, the department said: “Up and down the country, the consensus is clear: the railway needs to improve. That is why the government is bringing train operators back into public ownership to reform a fragmented system.

“Seven major train operators are already in public hands, covering a third of all passenger journeys in Great Britain.”

'This is so much more than a paint job'



Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander spoke to #BBCBreakfast as she unveiled branding for Great British Railways as part of plans to renationalise the railways pic.twitter.com/5iRBGCB7z8 — Peter Stefanovic (@PeterStefanovi2) December 9, 2025

An app will also be launched for GBR, which will let customers check train times and buy tickets without booking fees.

Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander said: “The future of Britain’s railways begins today. I’m immensely proud to unveil the new look for Great British Railways as we deliver landmark legislation to nationalise our trains and reform the railway so it better serves passengers.

“This isn’t just a paint job – it represents a new railway, casting off the frustrations of the past and focused entirely on delivering a proper public service for passengers.

“With fares frozen, a bold new look and fundamental reforms becoming law, we are building a railway Britain can rely on and be proud of.”

Over the past year, Labour nationalised Greater Anglia, South Western Railway and c2c. This came off the back of seven train companies being nationalised under the previous Tory government.

Labour is expected to bring more rail companies under public control in 2026.