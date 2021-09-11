The public could soon be charged for requesting government information, the UK’s next information commissioner has revealed.
Speaking to MPs on Friday, John Edward said some people were “abusing” the Freedom of Information (FOI) Act.
He said that, for some FOI requests, it would be “legitimate” to ask requesters – be they journalists or members of the public – to cover the cost of digging out the relevant information.
“Citizens wanting to engage often don’t understand the way in which government works,” he said, suggesting people should “entrust” government departments to release “the most relevant information” rather trying to obtain lots of official documents.
‘Dismayed’
Transparency campaigners quickly criticised his remarks, saying they were “dismayed” by the comments. They said the UK “may have the first information commissioner who is willing to take the initiative in proposing to restrict FOI rights”.
The idea of forcing FOI requesters to pay for information was rejected in 2016 after a government review, which said it would not be “appropriate”, adding: “A fee for information requests could hamper [journalistic] investigations.”
A spokesperson fro the National Union of Journalists (NUJ) told OpenDemocracy: “We would hope that anyone appointed as the information commissioner would be a champion for public transparency and accountability, so we were dismayed when John Edwards focused on the administrative burden, costs and abuse of FOI.
“We would vigorously campaign against any new proposals to add more layers to government secrecy in the form of a financial deterrent.”
‘Restricting rights’
Katherine Gundersen, deputy director of the Campaign for Freedom of Information, added: “John Edwards was cautious about taking a firm position on the FOI questions he was asked, understandably wanting to brief himself fully on the issues before commenting. Unfortunately, that did not deter him from suggesting off his own bat that some requesters should be charged for making FOI requests, a topic no-one on the committee had even raised with him.
“He seemed unaware that the ICO has always opposed the introduction of charges. For the incoming commissioner to advocate a reversal of ICO policy on this critical issue before he’s even taken office is not an encouraging sign. We may have the first information commissioner who is willing to take the initiative in proposing to restrict FOI rights.”
Related: Johnson ‘wants to beat Thatcher’s 11 years in office’
Since you are here
Since you are here, we wanted to ask for your help.
Journalism in Britain is under threat. The government is becoming increasingly authoritarian and our media is run by a handful of billionaires, most of whom reside overseas and all of them have strong political allegiances and financial motivations.
Our mission is to hold the powerful to account. It is vital that free media is allowed to exist to expose hypocrisy, corruption, wrongdoing and abuse of power. But we can't do it without you.
If you can afford to contribute a small donation to the site it will help us to continue our work in the best interests of the public. We only ask you to donate what you can afford, with an option to cancel your subscription at any point.
To donate or subscribe to The London Economic, click here.
The TLE shop is also now open, with all profits going to supporting our work.
The shop can be found here.
You can also SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWSLETTER .