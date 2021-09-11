A shadow cabinet minister was warned Jeremy Corbyn not to “damage” Keir Starmer’s conference in Brighton later this month.
In an interview with HuffPost UK, Angela Smith – Labour’s leader in the House of Lords – said the party should expect a “hard-hitting” approach from Starmer on the south coast.
Corbyn will also be in Brighton and is slated to speak at The World Transformed, a fringe event linked to Momentum, the campaign group which helped elect him leader in 2015.
‘Un-comradely’
It will be Starmer’s first in-person conference because of the Covid pandemic – and Baroness Smith said he would use it to offer a “better idea of where the Labour Party is heading”.
“Don’t be under any illusion, he wants to be in government,” she told the Commons People podcast.
Asked what Starmer should do if audience members start singing Corbyn’s name during his conference speech, Smith said: “If people are seen to be disrupting that, I think Labour Party members and trade unions will not be happy about that,.
“There was always a core that loved Jeremy whatever he does, there was always a core that hated him whatever he did. The bulk of members just wanted Labour leaders to succeed.
“If Jeremy tries to damage conference in that way, a lot of people who supported him previously will be bitterly disappointed, because that would be a very un-Labour, and in Labour Party terms, un-comradely, thing to do.”
Poll boost
Labour has been given a boost in the polls ahead of the conference, as the party took a lead over the Tories for the first time since January. A YouGov survey put the Tories on 33 per cent and Labour on 35 per cent.
Smith said she believed some voters, who had “hated” the party under Corbyn, had “shifted” back.
“Let’s face it, 2019 was a pretty horrible experience out on the doorstep, it wasn’t a great election to be campaigning on,” she said. “We have got permission to be heard from those people.
“We’ve now got to give them a reason why they should vote Labour. That’s Keir’s challenge at conference and one that, from my conversations with him, he is relishing.”
Related: Johnson ‘wants to beat Thatcher’s 11 years in office’
Since you are here
Since you are here, we wanted to ask for your help.
Journalism in Britain is under threat. The government is becoming increasingly authoritarian and our media is run by a handful of billionaires, most of whom reside overseas and all of them have strong political allegiances and financial motivations.
Our mission is to hold the powerful to account. It is vital that free media is allowed to exist to expose hypocrisy, corruption, wrongdoing and abuse of power. But we can't do it without you.
If you can afford to contribute a small donation to the site it will help us to continue our work in the best interests of the public. We only ask you to donate what you can afford, with an option to cancel your subscription at any point.
To donate or subscribe to The London Economic, click here.
The TLE shop is also now open, with all profits going to supporting our work.
The shop can be found here.
You can also SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWSLETTER .