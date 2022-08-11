Gordon Brown has been widely praised for unveiling a comprehensive plan to tackle the cost of living crisis, with commentators suggesting he has “taken over as prime minister”.

With both Boris Johnson and Keir Starmer on holiday amid soaring anxiety about sky-high energy prices, the former prime minister called for the energy price cap to be cancelled – and urged ministers to negotiate new lower prices with companies.

Writing for the Guardian, Brown compared the coming crisis to the 2009 banking breakdown, where some banks were briefly nationalised in an effort to protect consumers.

💥Exc – Gordon Brown sets out a plan for the winter.



He calls on the government to cancel the price cap and open talks with energy companies on setting lower prices.



Energy firms unable to offer lower bills should be temporarily re-nationalised. https://t.co/Ikx1oF3wB6 — Jessica Elgot (@jessicaelgot) August 10, 2022

‘Time and tide wait for no one’

Warning that time to act was running out, he said: “Time and tide wait for no one. Neither do crises. They don’t take holidays, and don’t politely hang fire – certainly not to suit the convenience of a departing PM and the whims of two potential successors.”

The day after annual bills were forecast to breach £4,200 by January, Brown said the government should “pause any further increase in the cap” – and then negotiate agreements with energy companies to keep prices down.

And he said the government should consider bringing companies who did not meet certain requirements to be brought into public ownership.

Brown wrote: “Families of 2022 are about to suffer more than in 2008-09 and only bold and decisive action starting this week will rescue people from hardship and reunite our fractured country.”

His intervention won widespread praise on Twitter, with many onlookers hitting out at Starmer and Johnson for being missing in action.

Here are some of the best reactions.

It's remarkable that comparisons with Gordon Brown have been used as an insult in the Conservative leadership contest. They're not fit to tie his shoelaces. https://t.co/qZznlPKC4m — Wes Streeting MP (@wesstreeting) August 10, 2022

Ed Davey, Martin Lewis and Gordon Brown have all taken it in turns to be leader of the opposition this week. — George Eaton (@georgeeaton) August 11, 2022

Not sure what the debate is. Gordon Brown is clearly right. If the energy companies are unwilling or unable to provide their services at a price millions can afford, they are going to have to be brought under public control until the crisis abates. It’s not a difficult one. — (((Dan Hodges))) (@DPJHodges) August 11, 2022

Update: in the surreal world of British politics, Boris Johnson back from holiday but nowhere to be seen, Keir Starmer is on holiday, and Gordon Brown has taken over as prime minister — Lionel Barber (@lionelbarber) August 11, 2022

The tragedy of Brown’s premiership is that he was wrongly blamed for a global economic crisis that he was leading the way in tackling



Here he is 13 years later, leading the nation’s plans for this crisis – both main parties should be listening to him https://t.co/yR4JFUI1sa — Liam Thorp (@LiamThorpECHO) August 10, 2022

Some thoughts on Gordon Brown's proposals:



Brown is right to say Government should “pause any further increase in the cap”, and then negotiate separate company agreements to keep prices down after examining profit margins and available social tariffs.

1/nhttps://t.co/mu89bowDIU — Andrew Fisher (@FisherAndrew79) August 11, 2022

Remarkable line from Gordon Brown when Keir Starmer is on holiday https://t.co/RjNgtsu6PT HT @estwebber pic.twitter.com/4QrcA9J5Xv — John Rentoul (@JohnRentoul) August 11, 2022

Related: The lady IS for turning: Truss hints at energy bill about-face