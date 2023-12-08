Renowned writer and activist George Monbiot passionately dissected the government’s deportation policy for Rwanda on BBC Question Time, denouncing it as “sadistic.” During his appearance on the flagship politics show based in Petersfield, Monbiot criticized the flawed plan, asserting that its primary objective was not to address any issues but rather to “performative[ly] beat up some of the most vulnerable and traumatized people on earth.”

In response to Monbiot’s critique, Conservative minister Johnny Mercer refuted the notion that the policy was driven by a desire for votes, insisting instead that it was motivated by the sheer volume of incoming people. This week, the Conservatives unveiled a bill that seeks to circumvent a portion of the UK’s human rights law, enabling the government to enforce a one-way trip to Rwanda for asylum seekers as part of Rishi Sunak’s “stop the boats” policy.

This legislative move comes in response to a recent ruling by the UK Supreme Court, which declared the Rwanda policy illegal on the grounds that Rwanda is not a safe haven for refugees. Monbiot, expressing his views on the BBC show, asserted, “The entire purpose of the Rwanda policy is not to address any real challenges but rather to deliberately target some of the most vulnerable and traumatized individuals on the planet. This serves as a distraction from the government’s own failures.”

Highlighting the plight of asylum seekers who have endured “unspeakable things” and seek nothing more than a “safe haven,” Monbiot condemned the government’s actions as those of a “government of sadists deliberately beating them up to showcase their toughness.”

You can watch the full video below:

You may also like: Odds on Nigel Farage to become next Tory leader shorten