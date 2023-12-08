In a recent appearance on BBC Question Time, Conservative politician Johnny Mercer vehemently rejected Fiona Bruce’s claim that Rishi Sunak had failed to unify the Tories amid the ongoing Rwanda policy crisis. The host pointed out the Prime Minister’s struggle with internal party divisions over the issue, emphasizing Sunak’s pledge to unite the party upon assuming office.

Ms Bruce said: “One thing that struck me listening to the Prime Minister today who made this emergency press conference of course following the resignation of the immigration minister yesterday is there’s open division in the Conservative Party over this issue.

“One thing Rishi Sunak promised to do when he became Prime Minister was unite the party and end the division and the chaos of the Liz Truss government and Boris Johnson’s administration. That he has singularly failed to do.”

Dismissing Bruce’s assertion, Mercer defended the policy aimed at curbing small boat arrivals. He highlighted the ongoing debate within the Conservative Party, citing the recent resignation of the immigration minister who sought a complete withdrawal from European human rights law.

Johnny Mercer acknowledged the complexity of the political landscape, noting the various narratives, including concerns from Rwanda about the potential failure of the policy. He emphasised the need for a balanced approach, acknowledging the desire for more in politics but underscoring the importance of uniting around achievable goals in the real world.

Mercer said: “I don’t agree with that because his is clearly an issue of debate in the Conservative Party and no one is running away from that at all.

“Obviously the immigration minister resigned yesterday because he wanted to go further, he wanted to withdraw from European human rights law completely.

“The Prime Minister is dealing with lots of other narratives in this space as well like Rwanda who say actually if you leave that this policy is going to fail and there’s no point even starting down this road.

“So it’s all a balance, we all want more things in politics. I’ve found that myself when I’ve been campaigning for veterans and veterans who have been prosecuted in Northern Ireland and things like that.

“I’ve always wanted more but the art of it actually is being able to come together, to unite around what is deliverable in the world as it is, not as we would want it to be, and actually delivering something for hardworking, ordinary men and women up and down this country who see the unfairness of illegal migration.”

The Prime Minister’s emergency legislation to proceed with the Rwanda scheme, following the Supreme Court’s ruling of its unlawfulness, was unveiled yesterday. However, the resignation of immigration minister Robert Jenrick shortly after indicated internal dissent, with some Tory MPs advocating for legislation that effectively overrides international law.

Despite the challenges, Rishi Sunak expressed determination to “finish the job” of implementing the policy during a press conference on Thursday.

You can watch Mercer on BBC QT below:



“Is it everything we wanted? No, but it's a start”



Conservatives’ Johnny Mercer says illegal immigration is a “very difficult problem” but recent government action like the new Rwanda bill shows progress is being made#bbcqt https://t.co/2kHxpCKH5S pic.twitter.com/mhUWYMCYOH — BBC Question Time (@bbcquestiontime) December 7, 2023

