Gavin Williamson has been described as a “very effective leader” of his department amid mounting pressure for him to stand down.

Earlier this week he admitted that he couldn’t remember what his A-level results were during a broadcast interview.

It was another gaff in a long list of errors he has made during his time as the education secretary.

However, he does appear to have at least one ally in the shape of schools minister, Nick Gibb.

He appeared on Good Morning Britain today and was asked by Ranvir Singh whether Williamson would be on his way out at the next reshuffle.

Gibb replied: “I expect Gavin Williamson to be in his job for a long time, as he’s a very effective leader of the department…”

The question was pitched following reports in The Times that he could be replaced imminently.

If reports are to be believed Kemi Badenoch is in line for the top education role.

Starmer

One person who is definitely not on Williamson’s side is Sir Keir Starmer.

He said the education secretary should have been sacked “a long time ago” amid a fresh row over the future of A-levels.

The Labour leader told the Guardian he thought Boris Johnson should remove Gavin Williamson from his Cabinet position following heavy criticism over his performance in the role over the past year.

Sir Keir also said he opposed any plans to change A-level grades to a numerical system, reportedly being considered by the Government to shore up the credibility of the qualification.

When asked on Wednesday by the Guardian whether he thought Boris Johnson should sack Mr Williamson, Sir Keir said: “Yes, yes and a long time ago. And I don’t think I’m alone.”

He isn’t the only one who wants Williamson out of office.

It’s a year since the A-level exams fiasco and I am sat here asking how in hell Gavin Williamson is still in a job — Sam Bright (@WritesBright) August 10, 2021

Gavin Williamson is Education Secretary, that’s how unimportant education is considered in this country. — Jon Jones (@JonJonesSnr) August 10, 2021

If Gavin Williamson is unable to remember his A level results, then it’s time we were asking what exactly he’s qualified for — Paul Templeman #3point5percent #FBPE (@PaulTempleman6) August 11, 2021

Students are getting their results this week, so is Gavin 📄 pic.twitter.com/LTpIq5gTXB — Teach the Future (@_TeachtheFuture) August 11, 2021

