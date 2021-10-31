The leaders of the world’s biggest economies have been taking in the sights in Rome, visiting the Trevi Fountain before getting back to work hammering out a final statement on climate change.
As the water gurgled behind them, the G20 leaders each threw a coin into the enormous Baroque-style fountain that has been the backdrop of many a film, most famously Fellini’s La Dolce Vita.
The leaders of the world’s biggest economies made a compromise commitment to reach carbon neutrality “by or around mid-century” as they wrapped up a two-day summit that was laying the groundwork for the UN climate conference in Glasgow, Scotland.
According to the final communique, the Group of 20 leaders also agreed to end public financing for coal-fired power generation abroad, but set no target for phasing out coal domestically, a clear nod to coal-dependent countries including China and India and a blow to Britain which had hoped for more solid commitments ahead of the Glasgow meeting.
Benny Hill
But it was a picture of all the world leaders that has got people talking. As the PM stood with the other prominent world figures, he smirked and his stance reminded a LOT of people of Benny Hill, a comedian best remembered for his television programme The Benny Hill Show, an amalgam of slapstick, burlesque and double entendre and who can forget his “Yakety Sax” theme tune.
Reactions
