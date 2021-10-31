The leaders of the world’s biggest economies have been taking in the sights in Rome, visiting the Trevi Fountain before getting back to work hammering out a final statement on climate change.

As the water gurgled behind them, the G20 leaders each threw a coin into the enormous Baroque-style fountain that has been the backdrop of many a film, most famously Fellini’s La Dolce Vita.

The leaders of the world’s biggest economies made a compromise commitment to reach carbon neutrality “by or around mid-century” as they wrapped up a two-day summit that was laying the groundwork for the UN climate conference in Glasgow, Scotland.

According to the final communique, the Group of 20 leaders also agreed to end public financing for coal-fired power generation abroad, but set no target for phasing out coal domestically, a clear nod to coal-dependent countries including China and India and a blow to Britain which had hoped for more solid commitments ahead of the Glasgow meeting.

Benny Hill

But it was a picture of all the world leaders that has got people talking. As the PM stood with the other prominent world figures, he smirked and his stance reminded a LOT of people of Benny Hill, a comedian best remembered for his television programme The Benny Hill Show, an amalgam of slapstick, burlesque and double entendre and who can forget his “Yakety Sax” theme tune.

Reactions

Why does our country have to be represented on the world stage by an embarrassing and malevolent Benny Hill? pic.twitter.com/4vL5QzKWKq — Tim Walker (@ThatTimWalker) October 30, 2021

On one side, a professional clown, on the other, Benny Hill. pic.twitter.com/HVNZ9joIWO — Mark Blacklock 💙 #JoinAUnion (@MarxMedia) October 30, 2021

I would appreciate it if you would all please cease and desist from comparing our Prime Minister to Benny Hill. I like Benny Hill. pic.twitter.com/VxXc81yA02 — The Sting (@TSting18) October 30, 2021

Don't be fooled by the Benny Hill act. Boris is a cold, calculating narcissist, a sociopath with the moral empathy of bacteria.



His bumbling awkwardness is practised, like a Music Hall drunk. Don't ever trust him. He'll screw the UK over without breaking into a sweat#ToriesOut pic.twitter.com/ifryxNZCs1 — Lloyd🛡️Hardy (@LloydHardy) October 30, 2021

Harsh comparison on Benny Hill though… pic.twitter.com/40Anf5gT0B — Followed by 100k anti-Brexit, anti-Tories (@MarieAnnUK) October 31, 2021

Comparing Johnson to Benny Hill is *precisely what he wants*. It's his act. He wants to present as a bumbling comedian: he is in fact a ruthless, corrupt and dangerous political extremist. Please let's be serious about this. — simon maginn (@simonmaginn) October 31, 2021

A 'sophisticated' English 'elite' education costing about a million quid, yet pound shop prime minister Boris Johnson has only progressed from looking like a budding Savile to Benny Hill!



The most expensive tailors around and he still manages to look like a sack of shit pic.twitter.com/ioUZ4sZh9u — Will Black (@WillBlackWriter) October 30, 2021

🎼His name was Boris, and he drove the fastest downturn in the West🎶 pic.twitter.com/TRA98Trpm4 — Matt Gallagher (@TammRehgallag) October 31, 2021

Don't blame a clown for acting like a clown. Ask yourself why you keep going to the circus. #COP26 pic.twitter.com/k7yojqJ1aQ — David Lammy (@DavidLammy) October 31, 2021

I know lots of voters think Boris Johnson’s Benny Hill act is hilarious but sadly the rest of the world is now laughing at us, not with us. 🤡 — Siobhan Benita (@SiobhanBenita) October 30, 2021

