Rishi Sunak’s new deal on post-Brexit trading arrangements for Northern Ireland has cleared its first Commons test despite opposition from some Tory MPs and the DUP.

MPs voted 515 to 29, majority 486, in favour of regulations to implement the Stormont brake section of the Windsor Framework.

Tory former prime ministers Boris Johnson and Liz Truss said they would be voting against the Government ahead of the debate.

The European Research Group (ERG) of Tory MPs also said it was “strongly recommending” its members oppose the regulations.

Labour offered its backing and division list analysis shows how many Tories voted against.

The list in full can be viewed below:

Adam Afriyie (Conservative – Windsor)

Jake Berry (Conservative – Rossendale and Darwen)

Peter Bone (Conservative – Wellingborough)

Andrew Bridgen (Independent – North West Leicestershire)

Gregory Campbell (Democratic Unionist Party – East Londonderry)

William Cash (Conservative – Stone)

Christopher Chope (Conservative – Christchurch)

Simon Clarke (Conservative – Middlesbrough South and East Cleveland)

Jeffrey M Donaldson (Democratic Unionist Party – Lagan Valley)

Richard Drax (Conservative – South Dorset)

James Duddridge (Conservative – Rochford and Southend East)

Iain Duncan Smith (Conservative – Chingford and Woodford Green)

Mark Francois (Conservative – Rayleigh and Wickford)

Jonathan Gullis (Conservative – Stoke-on-Trent North)

Adam Holloway (Conservative – Gravesham)

Andrea Jenkyns (Conservative – Morley and Outwood)

Boris Johnson (Conservative – Uxbridge and South Ruislip)

David Jones (Conservative – Clwyd West)

Danny Kruger (Conservative – Devizes)

Carla Lockhart (Democratic Unionist Party – Upper Bann)

Craig Mackinlay (Conservative – South Thanet)

Matthew Offord (Conservative – Hendon)

Priti Patel (Conservative – Witham)

John Redwood (Conservative – Wokingham)

Jacob Rees-Mogg (Conservative – North East Somerset)

Gavin Robinson (Democratic Unionist Party – Belfast East)

Jim Shannon (Democratic Unionist Party – Strangford)

Elizabeth Truss (Conservative – South West Norfolk)

Sammy Wilson (Democratic Unionist Party – East Antrim)

Related: Steve Baker warns Johnson he risks looking like ‘pound shop Farage’ with Brexit opposition