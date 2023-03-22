Mike Galsworthy will succeed Lord Andrew Adonis as the new Chair of the European Movement UK.

He was voted in after seeing off stiff competition from Tom Brake and Baroness Patience Wheatcroft.

Commenting on the announcement, he said:

“I want to thank all the members, all the EM staff, the National Council, the Steering Committee, European Movement in Scotland, Wales for Europe and all the local and regional groups that helped make this huge event what it was. And I want to thank Tom Brake and Patience Wheatcroft, superb colleagues and candidates that they are, for the ideas and energy that they have brought in.

“As I have said repeatedly, I hugely value their talent and I want to find a way to bring them in to help me, and all of us, take on this huge task before us.

“The European Movement is unique in its heritage and unique in its federated structure that sits at the heart of a wider pro-European community. EM must be the flagship in a fleet of pro-European campaigns and communities on a great mission together to bring us home to our rightful place in our own European Union.

“We know the wind is in our sails now. We must vanquish the dire politics of this moment in our history and work with communities all over the country to, step-by-step, recover that better future for ourselves, our children and our world. It is about identity, opportunity and responsibility.

“I have so many ambitions for our community. We are an incredible community with so much more to give. And I will be there with you – accessible to you all as we take this on together.

“It will be hard work, but we are veterans already and we know how to campaign. We run on passion and we have the grit. So now let us build, build, build. Let us get to work.”

