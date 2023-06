It’s seven years since Britain voted to leave the EU. We’ve dug up some archive reporting from the day after the vote.

Brexit supporters are waking up to the news they’ve been dreaming of – Britain has voted to leave the European Union.

The celebrations are kicking off online with people referring to the day of this historic result as ‘Independence Day’.

Huge congratulations on our Independence Day!!! A superb result for the UK — Andrea Leadsom MP (@andrealeadsom) June 24, 2016

#Independenceday sod it I'm not going to work… 🎉



Lol joke — Oliver (@Olly_booth_) June 24, 2016

Nigel Farage even called for a national holiday.

June 23rd must now be made a national holiday. #IndependenceDay pic.twitter.com/Aj7mEjPTnR — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) June 24, 2016

Others weren’t so keen on the idea.

Ugghh please none of this #IndependenceDay crap, we weren't conquered and oppressed. Let's have a bank holiday for kittens, we all love them — David Hearne, CFP™ (@dontdelay) June 24, 2016

#Brexit xenophobia and hate won. This will hardly be #IndependenceDay. Spent so many years in this country that became home #feelingrejected — Diana Martin (@Diana_Martin_It) June 24, 2016

