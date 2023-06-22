Lord Philip Hammond says Vote Leave misled voters by suggesting that the UK would be better off financially outside of the European Union.

Speaking to Andrew Marr on LBC, the former chancellor said recent inflation data is proof that Brexit has had a damaging effect on the UK economy.

While Covid, the war in Ukraine and other global pressures must be accounted for, the UK’s exit from the single market has also contributed significantly to pushing prices higher.

Lord Hammond said that “as the dust settles, it will, be clear that being outside the single market has had a cost to the British economy.”

“My opponents, the Leave campaign, tried to argue that we would be better off in financial terms as well as having more sovereignty.

“That was never going to be true and it has proven not to be true.”

Watch the interview in full below:

