2022 is drawing to a close, capping off a year of quite remarkable developments in British politics.

We began the year with Boris Johnson clinging on to his premiership as Partygate scandals threatened to cut short his brief spell as prime minister.

By the end of the year we had seen three PMs, five education secretaries, a Brexit deal that is hanging in the balance and a massive black hole in the nation’s finances.

To recap it all, we’ve had a trawl through the social media archives to find the videos and moments that best sum everything up.

Here’s a run-down of what we got:

1. Nadine Dorries is bemused

Charlie Stayt: Have you spoken to the Prime Minister in the last 24-hours?



Nadine Dorries – Why are you asking me that question



Charlie Stayt: I'd like to know



Nadine Dorries: we've communicated



Charlie Stayt: I'm really confused, is that a difficult question?#BBCBreakfast pic.twitter.com/InMqfHytjS — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) February 5, 2022

2. Boris doesn’t know who Lorraine is

Susanna Reid – #lorraine is waiting



Boris Johnson – Who's Lorraine?



Susanna Reid – Lorraine is a legend pic.twitter.com/hNtSJbIqw8 — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) May 3, 2022

3. The Irish ‘Tea Sock’

4. The Lettuce that outlasted a prime minister

British newspaper Daily Star put up a livestream of a lettuce to see if it would outlast Liz Truss as UK Prime Minister.



Today, the lettuce proved triumphant as Liz Truss became the shortest serving Prime Minister in history with just 45 days in office. pic.twitter.com/ELFcgDRbIY — Pop Base (@PopBase) October 20, 2022

5. The famous end credits

Here's the full clip of how Channel 4 News ended this evening. "I've got a blank space baby, and I'll write your name." pic.twitter.com/GDjzoZtmoX — festivelistless 📯🎄🦄👑💋 (@feelinglistless) October 20, 2022 \

