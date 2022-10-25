The UK will have its fifth new education secretary this year after Kit Malthouse was shown the door by Rishi Sunak.

The MP for North West Hampshire took over from James Cleverly when Liz Truss was elected prime minister by the Tory membership.

Michelle Donelan had it before him for the grand total of two days.

She took over from Nadhim Zahawi in July who was also in the post for just 9 months and 20 days.

Commenting on the announcement, Munira Wilson MP said: “We are about to get our fifth education secretary this year.

“A school getting through heads that quickly would be in special measures.”

