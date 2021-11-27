If you thought Brexit was a big deal, wait until you see what one Daily Mail reader has planned next.

“WE NEED WORLDEXIT,” the person – commenting under the moniker ‘roman.emperor’ – wrote. “Brexit is not enough.”

Responding to the Channel small boats crisis, they added: “Most migrants are not coming from EU and even they are less interested in work than those from EU.” Charming.

It comes as Brits are increasingly convinced that Brexit is not going well, revealing new polling has found.

Amid renewed focus on the UK’s control of its borders as catastrophe unfolds in the Channel, a staggering 52 per cent of people surveyed by YouGov believe Brexit is going badly – with just 18 per cent saying it has gone well.

Eleven months after Britain formally quit the European Union, a fifth of Brits say that Brexit has gone neither well nor badly.

Predictably, Leave voters (34 per cent) and Conservative voters (37 per cent) are the most likely to say it’s going well. But just six per cent of either group believe Brexit is going “very well”.

Related: Majority of Brits don’t think Brexit is going well