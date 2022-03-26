Dominic Raab has said his plans to scrap Labour’s Human Rights Act will guarantee the principle of free speech becomes a legal “trump card”.

The justice secretary said his proposals will protect free speech from being “whittled away” by “wokery and political correctness”.

The government plans to replace the landmark Human Rights Act with a new UK Bill of Rights, with Raab claiming free speech had to be given “different status in the pecking order of rights”.

In an interview with the Daily Mail, the deputy prime minister said: “Effectively, free speech will be given what will amount to ‘trump card’ status in a whole range of areas.

“The thrust is going to be making sure that when we balance rights, whether it’s the right to free speech and the right to privacy or other rights, we make sure that the greatest overriding importance and weight is attached to free speech.”

He added: “But we’ve got to be able to strengthen free speech, the liberty that guards all of our other freedoms, and stop it being whittled away surreptitiously, sometimes without us really being conscious of it.

“I feel very strongly that the parameters of free speech and democratic debate are being whittled away, whether by the privacy issue or whether it’s wokery and political correctness.”

Raab continued: “So it will have a different status in the pecking order of rights and I think that will go a long way to protecting this country’s freedom of speech and our history, which has always very strongly protected freedom of speech.”

His intervention sparked a furious reaction on Twitter, with commentators lining up to criticise the justice secretary. Here are some of the most irate reactions.

Can anyone identify a difference between Putin's attack on 'cancel culture' and Raab's attack on 'wokery'? — Jo Maugham (@JolyonMaugham) March 26, 2022

I don't know why Dominic Raab is spending his limited time and focus banging on about political correctness, on the same day it's been revealed that 15% of trials for the rape and sexual assault of women and girls were postponed under his watch last year. https://t.co/aQaqdA3aD6 — Emily Thornberry (@EmilyThornberry) March 26, 2022

Anyone who thinks it's OK for Dominic Raab to replace the Human Rights Act (ECHR) with a British Bill of Rights doesn't understand human rights.



Human Rights protect people from their governments.

So they must be international!

A minority government doing it is MEANINGLESS! — Femi (@Femi_Sorry) March 26, 2022

How can Raab keep a straight face saying "free speech Is whittled away by Wokery" when his own authoritarian government is criminalizing public protest and restricting use of judicial review requiring ID at polling stations and watering down human rights — David Oliver (@mancunianmedic) March 26, 2022

So basically, the latest legislation means you can call Dominic Raab a c*nt, but it mustn’t be loud enough for Priti Patel to hear. Is that right? pic.twitter.com/LcNYS2GbYS — Alistair Barrie 🇺🇦 (@AlistairBarrie) March 26, 2022

Dear Raab

Great stuff you're doing on banning wokery. This is a country as free as Rome where a slave could travel freely in service of his master. If we do nothing else, we will weevil out the wokes, won't we?

Libertas upmias

Boris — Michael Rosen 💙💙🎓🎓 (@MichaelRosenYes) March 26, 2022

What are the limits of Raab's free speech crusade? Will paedophiles and religious extremists be afforded a platform? pic.twitter.com/dauwOespuG — Otto English (@Otto_English) March 25, 2022

Take it from someone who works day in day out to defend free speech *and* privacy – this is dangerous, headline-chasing nonsense from @DominicRaab that will in fact emaciate the greatest constitutional protections for citizens’ liberties in Britain – rights Churchill fought for. pic.twitter.com/ouu420P5gI — Silkie Carlo (@silkiecarlo) March 26, 2022

