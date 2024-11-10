In the first few months of this Labour government, Darren Jones is proving to be one of the more media-savvy appointees. Appearing on Sky News this morning, the Treasury Chief Secretary sipped his tea and chuckled, when the subject of Nigel Farage came up.

Darren Jones slaps-down Nigel Farage request

The Reform leader has a close relationship with Donald Trump. Conversely, many Labour MPs have made their disdain for the Donald pretty well known over the years. Farage has offered his services as an ‘interlocutor’ between the government and the President Elect.

However, Jones remains unsold by the prospect. He was pressed by host Trevor Phillips, and very much stuck to his lines. The senior politician advised Mr. Farage to ‘focus on his constituents’, and prioritise his work as an MP over ‘trans-Atlantic commentary’.

“It’s not for me to advise Mr. Farage about his career options. It’s unlikely we will take him up on that offer. My advice to him would be to concentrate his efforts on the constituents in Clacton, who elected him to office, instead of spending his time in the US.”

“I am sure Nigel Farage will be pleased you are making the case for him. Our team in government already have relationships with President-Elect Trump. As I say, he should focus on working in Clacton, instead of being a trans-Atlantic commentator” | Darren Jones

How much time has Nigel Farage spent in Clacton?

Mr. Farage swept to victory in Clacton back in July, becoming one of the first five MPs to represent Reform in Parliament. The party leader, however, has made multiple trips across the globe in that time – and he spent a fair amount of time on Donald Trump’s campaign trail.

He has faced a barrage of criticism for, allegedly, failing to hold surgeries with his constituents. He has since refuted these accusations, claiming that he has supported the local electorate through ‘online consultations and telephone calls’.

Trips to the US raise questions

In comments that have since been used against him, Nigel Farage openly questioned if he wanted to spend every Friday for the next five years in Clacton before running for office. It’s worth noting that the outspoken politician is also jetting off to the US again next month.

Journalist Ali Fortescue also probed her interviewee on the subject over the weekend, asking him how many times he has been to Clacton. Nigel Farage responded by asking the same about Keir Starmer – only to be reminded that he’s the actual Prime Minister.