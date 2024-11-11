Jeremy Clarkson says he believes the government has a “sinister plan” to “ethnically cleanse” the British countryside of farmers to make way for “immigrant towns”.

The Clarkson’s Farm star, who has been vocal about chancellor Rachel Reeves’s moves to bump up his inheritance tax bill, wrote in The Sun to criticise what he believes is a gross mistreatment of the agricultural sector.

Under plans outlined by the chancellor, inheritance tax thresholds will be extended for two more years until 2030, allowing the first £325,000 of any estate to remain tax-free before being taxed at 40 per cent.

Farmers argue they are bearing the brunt of a system that the mega-wealthy exploit to avoid paying tax, such as Clarkson.

But rather than accept that he is part of the problem, Clarkson has moved to champion farmers by embarking on a bizarre anti-immigrant rant in a red-top rag.

Describing Reeves’s plan as an “all-out war on the countryside”, he argued her government’s policies are a form of “ethnic cleansing,” a term typically associated with genocide.

He wrote: “I’m becoming more and more convinced that Starmer and Reeves have a sinister plan.

“They want to carpet bomb our farmland with new towns for immigrants and net zero wind farms.

“But before they can do that, they have to ethnically cleanse the countryside of farmers.

“That’s why they had a Budget which makes farming nigh on impossible.”

Really?!

