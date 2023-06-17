TALKTV has apologised and agreed to pay ‘substantial damages’ to a migrants’ rights charity over comments made by presenter Mike Graham.

The outspoken presenter, who has cemented his reputation as an argumentative shock jock, described the organisation as “human traffickers” in an outburst in June last year.

During his show, the Independent Republic of Mike Graham, Graham reportedly suggested that Migrants Organise – a charity which supports individuals impacted by the UK Government’s immigration system – were “funded to help illegal migration” and advised asylum seekers to falsify information.

TALKTV has since apologised for the remarks, saying:

“We are happy to clarify that it was not our or Mike’s intention to make those allegations and we accept there wasn’t a factual basis for doing so.

“There were criticisms of Migrants Organise in the show and we should have offered the charity the opportunity to come on and respond.

“We apologise for not doing that and have agreed to pay them damages and legal costs.”

Migrants Organise’s chief executive, Zrinka Bralo, said the charity had been exposed to “hate and threats of violence as a result of the mischaracterisation of our work and the dehumanisation of people in need, and we had to take a stand.

“This victory is for the people behind these headlines, people who have no voice or representation, people who are scapegoated, demonised and dehumanised. Their resilience is the source of hope for all of us.”

The charity said the damages will used to “further support out vital work in supporting migrants and refugees to rebuild their lives.”

