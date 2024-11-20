The first trailer for Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg’s new fly-on-the-wall documentary series has been released by streaming channel, discovery+.

With exclusive access, the series will lift the lid on the man behind the public image, offering a never-before-seen look into his life at home in the 17th Century Somerset house where he lives with his wife and six children.

Following Rees-Mogg through the run-up to the General Election and the aftermath that follows, the series will give viewers insight into the political figure who divides opinion as well as the husband and father at home.

Rees-Mogg became one of several “Portillo moments” in July as he lost his seat of North East Somerset and Hanham to Dan Norris of the Labour Party.

He continues to present a show on GB News and made a brief appearance at the Tory Party Conference in Birmingham.

Meet The Rees-Moggs will drop on discovery+ on 2nd December.