Nigel Farage says he will use his time in America to educate politicians on “who Tommy Robinson actually is” when he jets out to attend Donald Trump’s inauguration.

The Reform UK leader will take another trip to America while Parliament is still sitting to attend the inauguration of his long-term ally on Monday, 20 January in Washington DC.

The MP for Clacton has confirmed to LBC that he will be in the US for “four or five days,” with estimates suggesting he could receive up to £1,758 from UK taxpayers during that time when he is supposed to be representing them.

Mr Farage has been a longstanding ally of Donald Trump, initially backing him during the 2016 presidential campaign and reaffirming his endorsement in both 2020 and 2024.

President-elect Trump has previously described the Reform UK leader as “handsome” and has given a rare British interview to him on GB News.

Mr Farage has also said he will educate American politicians “on who Tommy Robison actually is,” after a major spat with efficiency tsar Elon Musk.

He said: “Many of my American friends have seen one side of the Robinson story. He says he is in prison for exposing the grooming gangs and they go: ‘My goodness this is terrible. He is a political prisoner’. The fact is that he has been in prison many times over the years.

“Three times for contempt of court. Once he almost brought down a trail, at which, gang rapists were ultimately convicted so I am in America to just educate people on who Tommy Robison actually is.”

British ambassador to the US Karen Pierce is expected to attend on behalf of the government, as Peter Mandelson is yet to officially take over her position.

On another visit to America in July, Farage virally justified his decision arguing he needed to “be there for Trump” after the first assassination attempt on his life. Since then, he has been back numerous times for paid speaking events and his recent meeting with Elon Musk.

