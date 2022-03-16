Nigel Farage has responded to claims made by Chris Bryant that he received money from the Russian state – describing the accusations as a “complete and utter lie”.

The Labour MP used Parliamentary privilege to call for the former Brexit Party leader and Brexit bankroller Arron Banks to be added to the UK’s sanction list.

“I don’t understand why Arron Banks, frankly, isn’t on the list”, he said, adding:

“I simply point out that Nigel Farage received from Russia Today £548,573 in 2018 alone – from the Russian state.”

Labour's @RhonddaBryant calls for @Arron_banks to be sanctioned and cites @IsabelOakeshott who described Banks as an "agent of influence for the Russian state".



He adds that Nigel Farage received £548,573 in 2018 from Russia Today, which is funded by the Russian government. pic.twitter.com/LDxAmTuFe5 — Adam Schwarz (@AdamJSchwarz) March 15, 2022

Responding to the accusations, Farage called Bryant an “outright liar”.

“Say that outside of the House of Commons, I could do with a new car, maybe even a new house.”

Nigel Farage responds to Chris Bryant's lies. pic.twitter.com/vsQhho3rmU — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) March 15, 2022

A source close to Arron Banks told the Mirror: “Chris Bryant’s comments are from the emotional anti- Brexit child’s guide to political comment. ‘Everyone I don’t like that voted for Brexit must have links to the Kremlin’.”

Mr Banks has faced claims he and his Leave.EU campaign were backed and funded by the Kremlin, something he has consistently dismissed as “bs.”

The source noted Mr Banks, the campaign and his companies had been investigated by the National Crime Agency who found no evidence of wrongdoing.

