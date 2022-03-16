Nigel Farage has responded to claims made by Chris Bryant that he received money from the Russian state – describing the accusations as a “complete and utter lie”.
The Labour MP used Parliamentary privilege to call for the former Brexit Party leader and Brexit bankroller Arron Banks to be added to the UK’s sanction list.
“I don’t understand why Arron Banks, frankly, isn’t on the list”, he said, adding:
“I simply point out that Nigel Farage received from Russia Today £548,573 in 2018 alone – from the Russian state.”
Responding to the accusations, Farage called Bryant an “outright liar”.
“Say that outside of the House of Commons, I could do with a new car, maybe even a new house.”
A source close to Arron Banks told the Mirror: “Chris Bryant’s comments are from the emotional anti- Brexit child’s guide to political comment. ‘Everyone I don’t like that voted for Brexit must have links to the Kremlin’.”
Mr Banks has faced claims he and his Leave.EU campaign were backed and funded by the Kremlin, something he has consistently dismissed as “bs.”
The source noted Mr Banks, the campaign and his companies had been investigated by the National Crime Agency who found no evidence of wrongdoing.