Nigel Farage is plotting a political comeback after absconding himself of any responsibility over Brexit.

The former UKIP and Brexit Party leader refused to rule out an eighth attempt at becoming an MP, promising Sky News that if he did do so it would be on a far more “revolutionary agenda than just Brexit”.

Commenting on recent migration data, Farage said the Conservatives of ignoring the “will of the people”, accusing consecutive prime ministers of failing to crackdown on the number of people coming to the UK post-Brexit

The former UKIP leader even claimed net migration could have been limited to 50,000 a year if the Conservatives had taken the right approach after the UK left the EU.

“The problem we have got now is… I said 10 years ago, I wanted to cause an earthquake in British politics. Well, we got the earthquake, we are still suffering the aftershocks of it, we are suffering the aftershocks… because Parliament and the Government have ignored the will of the people.

“They have ignored what was said in that Brexit referendum and so now a bigger question emerges as to how we are going to change politics in this country.”

Farage also hinted that he may be considering running for parliament again — having never successfully contested a Westminster seat. He said a change to the electoral system would make a run more likely.

It echoes comments from Richard Tice, who said proportional representation will mean the Tories will never be able to govern again without the support of Reform UK.

