Theo Paphitis cut an exasperated figure after he came to blows with Tory minister Laura Trott on BBC Question Time on Thursday night.

The entrepreneur hit out at Trott for attacking Labour Party policies when asked to explain why her government was failing on immigration.

He later literally put his head in his hands as Trott struggled to explain how her party would keep migration numbers down after 13 years in power.

It comes as net migration into the UK has hit a record high, according to official figures published this week.

At the last election, the Tories promised to bring immigration down from the 226,000 it was then.

Analysis by the Centre for Policy Studies forecasts net migration could have hit between 700,000 and 997,000 in the year ending December 2022.

Trott cited the Ukraine crisis and Hong Kong situation for the influx, saying the Tories have “got a plan to bring immigration down”.

She added: “The last thing I’ll say is you can’t trust Labour on this one. They went into the last election saying they wanted freedom of movement. As recently as 2020, Keir Starmer said he wanted to defend free movement.”

But Paphitis fired back, saying: “I’ve never been (so) disappointed when a politician comes on, gets asked a question, and the first thing they do rather than answering a question is attack the opposition. It was a question that needed an answer.”

