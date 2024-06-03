Kindred is a coworking space, events venue, bar and restaurant in Hammersmith, founded by ex-social worker Anna Anderson, that we have covered before. And it has just announced something we believe is very worthwhile.

According to recent research, a hefty 35% of Londoners admit to feeling lonely often or some of the time, compared to an average of only 28% elsewhere in the UK. Our fast-paced, often overwhelming capital city leaves many feeling isolated, disconnected and without community. Kindred is going to play its part in combating this through their annual flagship event – TogethernessFest during National Loneliness Awareness Week (10 – 16 June).

This unique festival is a celebration of ‘Togetherness’ in Kindred’s West London home; highlighting the importance of connection and community as an antidote to the loneliness Londoners are feeling in increasing numbers.

This fits perfectly with Kindred’s mission is to provide a community space that’s open to all and that encourages organic and authentic human connection. Throughout TogethernessFest, Kindred will be running a series of events focused around their ‘campfire concept’ – homegrown events designed as an antidote to isolation, that celebrate and support ideas that can bring about positive change. From a canine and coffee social to their flagship community dinner, and from ‘speedmating’ to a sensational closing party, the week is filled with a range of both fun-filled and insightful events to bring Londoners together in real life.

Monday 10 June – Community Dinner

Taking place every month, the Kindred community dinners host 100 strangers on two long tables, facilitate some ice-breaker games to help people get to know each other, and serve a delicious, shared feast. Tickets are free, with an optional charity donation to partner The Nourish Hub. The menu for the night is designed by one of Kindred’s in-house chefs, often reflecting their personal heritage, where the emphasis is placed on the tradition of food sharing. Guests are encouraged to attend solo, to serve one another before they serve themselves, put their phones away, and concentrate on being in the moment. This TogethernessFest special will kick off the week’s activities, and perfectly encapsulates the campaign as a whole.

Tuesday 11 June – Writers’ Hour with London Writers’ Salon

Kindred hosts Writers’ Hour throughout the year, which is led by Matt Trinetti and Parul Bavishi. London Writers Hour builds community through the communion of writing and has been connecting people across London and worldwide since 2020.

Wednesday 12 June – Walk(ies) West London and Free Day of Coworking

Proud to be a dog friendly venue, Kindred is inviting all fellow dog lovers for a lunchtime walk around Hammersmith followed by a coffee in Cellar. Members of the community can bond over the love of their furry friends and enjoy a complimentary coworking day at Kindred too.

Wednesday 12 June – ID8: 8 Speakers, 8 Minutes, 8 Ideas for a Better Tomorrow | TogethernessFest Special

Following the success of last year’s event, ID8 is back in 2024 with 8 very interesting speakers who all believe in (and work for) a vision for a better tomorrow. Founded by Anna Anderson, the founder of Kindred, and Chris Anderson, the Head of TED, the concept of ID8 is simple – guests gather to listen to eight speakers take eight minutes on stage to share an idea that could change the world. Past ID8s have offered a wide range of incredible ideas from leaders in business, health, art and design, science and tech, with previous speakers including the likes of Chris Sheldrick, the founder of what3words, author and philosopher Alain de Botton, and Rory Stewart.

Friday 14 June – Speedmate: The Kindred Coffee Social + Free Day of Coworking

For the penultimate event of Kindred’s week-long TogethernessFest, everyone is gathering for a game of human snap in The Hall…

Over one hour, guests will be provided with numbered cards to randomly match up for a series of quickfire one-on-one chats. Similar events at Kindred have sparked new friendships, businesses, and creative collabs. During the event Kindred will be serving complimentary hot drinks and a coworking day pass (usually £13) is included with every ticket, so guests are welcome to work from Kindred before and after this event.

Friday 14 June – TogethernessFest Closing Party: Doorstep Disco with Nemone and Dom Search

BBC 6 Music’s Nemone Metaxas and Dom Search (The Nextmen), will be closing Kindred’s week-long celebration of togetherness with a club night on your doorstep! This is the ultimate event for West Londoners who are passionate about music and looking for a high-end clubbing experience in their local area, (but don’t want the hassle of three night buses home or a long taxi ride!).

Full details of all events can be found here

Kindred, Bradmore House, Queen Caroline Street, W6 9BW – www.wearekindred.com – 020 3146 1370

