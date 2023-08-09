A family firm that is hosting the Bibby Stockholm in Portland Port, Dorset has donated more than £70,000 to UKIP, according to Daily Mirror reports.

The first migrants arrived on board the barge this week, with Home Office minister Sarah Dines indicating it could increase rapidly to its capacity of around 500 men.

Much has been said of the humanitarian implications of housing migrants on barges, with the Fire Brigades Union (FBU) saying it is a “deathtrap” and others comparing it to modern slave ships.

It has since been revealed that Langham Industries – which owns Portland Port in Dorset, where the Bibby Stockholm is docked – has donated more than £70,000 to UKIP.

Late founder John Langham was described as an “avid supporter” of UKIP in an obituary in 2017. And now, his children – all of whom are directors of the family firm with links to high-profile Tories including Rishi Sunak – are set to profit from an 18-month contract with the Home Office.

While Portland Port refused to reveal how much the Home Office is paying for berthing the barge, the deal could be worth as much as £2.5 million given its website cites berthing fees for a ship the size of the Bibby Stockholm at more than £4,000 a day

The Home Office said: “Delivering accommodation on surplus military sites will provide cheaper and more orderly, suitable accommodation for those arriving in small boats.

“Modular buildings will house asylum seekers as they await a decision on their claim, which will help us to reduce the use of hotels.”

