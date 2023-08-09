Comedian Joe Lycett set up his own Sam Smiths pub in the heart of Yorkshire to mock the many rules the pub enforces.

The independent brewery and pub owner has developed a reputation for its highly traditional approach to boozers which has seen a continued use of dray horses, bans on music and mobile devices, and low beer prices.

It currently has around 200 under its management, including around 30 within the M25.

But the strict rules have, at times, found it at the heart of some unwanted press attention, like the time the owner, Humphry Smith, banned swearing and when he closed a pub because the landlords were dispensing too much beer in their pints.

On one occasion, after a Sheffield pub failed to serve his favourite dessert, Humphrey Smith dismissed the pub’s managers and shuttered the place to teach them a lesson.

Needless to say, it all provided fruitful ground for Lycett to engineer this hilarious take-down:

Related: Immigration expert explains why migrants don’t just ‘f**k off back to France’