The White House has rushed to defend Donald Trump following the release of a letter allegedly sent by the president to Jeffrey Epstein.

US lawmakers unveiled new documents taken from Epstein’s 2003 “birthday book,” a collection compiled for his 50th birthday.

Among the 238 pages are what appear to be a handwritten note from Trump, alongside messages attributed to other high-profile figures including Lord Mandelson and former President Bill Clinton.

The materials, drawn from Epstein’s estate, were submitted to a Congressional committee. The book itself was assembled by Ghislaine Maxwell, who was convicted in 2021 for conspiring with Epstein to traffic young women for sex.

One of the birthday tributes include a drawing of a woman’s body, signed as being from ‘Donald’.

The final line of the note reads: “Happy Birthday – and may every day be another wonderful secret.”

— Oversight Dems (@OversightDems) September 8, 2025

Beneath the image, Sky News reports that a handwritten note reads: “Jeffrey showing early talents with money + women! Sells ‘fully depreciated (redacted) to Donald Trump for $22,500.”

The White House claims that the image is not authentic, and says the President “did not draw this picture, and he did not sign it”.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt wrote on X: “The latest piece published by the Wall Street Journal PROVES this entire ‘Birthday Card’ story is false.”

She added: “Trump’s legal team will continue to aggressively pursue litigation.”

As I have said all along, it’s very clear President Trump did not draw this picture, and he did not sign it.



— Karoline Leavitt (@PressSec) September 8, 2025

Leavitt also accused the Wall Street Journal reporter Joe Palazzolo of reaching out for comment only as the story went live.

In turn, the Democrats have shared a piece on X comparing three of Trump’s signatures.

The alleged Trump note was first reported by the outlet in July, Trump said it was a “a fake thing” and filed a lawsuit against the paper’s reporters, publisher and executives, including Rupert Murdoch, the owner of News Corp.

Other messages in the book include a note which appears to be from Lord Mandelson, in which he allegedly calls Epstein his “best pal.”

A spokesperson for Lord Mandelson told the BBC that he regrets being acquainted with Epstein.

Another note that appears to be from Clinton mentions his “childlike curiosity”.

A spokesperson for Clinton acknowledged that he was acquainted with Epstein, but denies knowing anything about his crimes.