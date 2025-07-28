Jeremy Corbyn has said he is “building something special” as the membership of his new socialist party has soared half a million.

The Independent MP and former Labour leader has exclusively told The London Economic he is creating an “unstoppable movement for equality, democracy and peace” by shaking up politics in a bid to create “real change”.

He has also blasted traditional two-party politics, saying people have been “denied a real choice” under the Tories and Labour led by Keir Starmer.

It comes after Corbyn’s outfit, currently called Your Party, stormed to 500,000 members – giving it momentum by overtaking Reform UK as the largest party.

It is understood the party has additionally overtaken Reform UK’s free membership sign-up list.

Zarah Sultana hopes the new party will be able to poll at around 25% in the future, with current predictions giving Your Party 15% of the vote.

Talking exclusively to The London Economic, Corbyn said: “We are building something special. For too long, people have been denied a real choice in politics. Now, they do not just have a real alternative.

“They are building it themselves. We are an unstoppable movement for equality, democracy and peace — and we are never, ever going away.”

Last week, a major poll revealed Jeremy Corbyn is more popular than Keir Starmer.

According to the latest Political Pulse tracker by Ipsos, Sir Keir’s net approval rating has dropped to minus 34 – a three-point decrease from the previous month and now one point below Jeremy Corbyn’s.

Keiran Pedley, director of UK politics at Ipsos, told The Telegraph: “It is a cause for concern for Labour that after just over a year in office, half of the public think they have changed Britain for the worse.

“A similar proportion think the country is heading in the wrong direction that it did under the Conservatives just before the general election.