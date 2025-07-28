Prime Minister Keir Starmer is now under immense pressure to officially recognise a Palestinian state after more than one third (254) of the Members of Parliament in the House of Commons signed a letter calling on the Labour leader to speed up the process.

The pressure on Starmer comes just days after French President Emmanuel Macron said France would begin the official process of recognising Palestinian statehood.

The signatories span across nine different political parties.

BREAKING: 254 MPs, from 9 parties, have sent a joint letter to the Prime Minister & Foreign Secretary urging them to recognise Palestine as a state now 1/2 pic.twitter.com/uSdRQNseP2 — Sarah Champion (@SarahChampionMP) July 28, 2025

According to The Guardian, aside from the letter, a number of Starmer’s key cabinet members — including deputy prime minister Angela Rayner and home secretary Yvette Cooper — are supportive of recognising a Palestinian state.

Health Secretary Wes Streeting is also said to have taken the opportunity during recent cabinet meetings to argue for the case of recognising a Palestinian state.

Part of the letter reads: “Whilst we appreciate the UK does not have it in its power to bring about a free and independent Palestine, UK recognition would have a significant impact due to our historic connections and our membership on the UN security council.”

“British recognition of Palestine would be particularly powerful given its role as the author of the Balfour Declaration and the former Mandatory Power in Palestine. Since 1980 we have backed a two-state solution. Such a recognition would give that position substance as well as living up to a historic responsibility we have to the people under that mandate.”

While the government does hold ambitions to recognise the state in the long-term, their current position is that it should only take place as part of lasting peace process.

On Friday, Starmer released a statement in which he said: “It [the recognition of a a Palestinian state] must be part of a wider plan which ultimately results in a two-state solution and lasting security for Palestinians and Israelis. This is the way to ensure it is a tool of maximum utility to improve the lives of those who are suffering – which of course, will always be our ultimate goal.”

Israel has faced global condemnation over the past few weeks for its military action in the Gaza Strip, with charities saying the nation’s refusal to allow aid to enter the area has led to severe malnutrition amongst Gaza’s civilian population.

On Friday, a joint statement between the UK, France and Germany called on Israel to “immediately lift restrictions on the flow of aid”, before calling the current situation “unacceptable.”

While Israel announced yesterday that they would cease military operations for 10 hours each day to allow aid to enter, the UN have called these attempts a “drop in the ocean” compared with what is necessary to save the civilian population from famine.