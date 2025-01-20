Love him or loathe him, it’s hard to deny that Donald Trump made history on 5 November when he won the election to become the 47th President of the United States.

It’s been just over two months since that winning moment and the time has finally come for Trump to take up his second term as President of the US.

Speaking during the election, Trump told his supporters in Florida: “We’re going to help our country heal.”

He added: “We have a country that needs help and it needs help very badly. We’re going to fix our borders. We’re going to fix everything about our country and we’ve made history for a reason tonight.”

But just what will Donald Trump do when he gets into power? Well here’s some of the things he’s said that he’ll get cracking on from day one.

Be a dictator.

Nope, this isn’t clickbait, but instead a direct quote from Donald Trump himself.

Arguably his best known promise of the campaign was to be a dictator but ‘only on day one’.

Speaking to Fox News host, Sean Hannity, last year, Trump referred to himself as a dictator and when he was asked by Hannity if he was promising ‘to never abuse power as retribution against anybody’, Trump replied saying: “Except for day one.”

He added: “I want to close the border and I want to drill, drill, drill. We’re closing the border and we’re drilling, drilling, drilling. After that, I’m not a dictator.”

Fire Special Counsel Jack Smith.

Trump’s also said that on day one he wants to fire Special Counsel Jack Smith ‘within two seconds’.

Smith has brought two federal cases against Trump. The first, accusing him of illegally retaining classified documents at Mar-A-Lago. The other charging him with plotting to overturn the 2020 election.

Trump said of firing Smith: “It’s so easy. I would fire him within two seconds. He’ll be one of the first things addressed.”

When asked if firing Smith could lead to him being impeached, Trump said: “I don’t think they’ll impeach me if I fire Jack Smith. Jack Smith is a scoundrel.”

Pardon some of the Capitol Hill rioters.

Trump has said that if he gets into power, he will ‘absolutely pardon’ some of the January 6 rioters.

Speaking in July, Trump said: “Oh absolutely, I would. If they’re innocent, I would pardon them. They were convicted by a very tough system.”

In another post shared on his social media channel, Trump said: “I am inclined to pardon many of them. I can’t say for every single one, because a couple of them, probably they got out of control.”

Restore TikTok to service.

The big news in recent days was the recent banning of TikTok in the US by the outgoing Biden administration.

The government had claimed that the banning was in the in the interest of national security, citing the social media app’s links to the Chinese state.

However, Joe Biden said he would not force the ban through before the arrival of Trump, allowing the new president to make the final decision.

Trump has already acted on this and said he will not be banning the app, extending the delay and providing a lifeline for owner ByteDance.

You can read more about the TikTok saga here.

Cut federal funding for schools ‘pushing inappropriate content’.

Trump has also vowed to cut funding for schools which are pushing topics he deems to be ‘inappropriate’.

Speaking earlier this year, Trump said: “On day one, I will sign a new executive order to cut federal funding for any school pushing critical race theory, transgender insanity.”

He added that he would cut funding to schools pushing “any other inappropriate racial, sexual, or political content on our children.”

Take over Greenland.

Yep, that’s right, the new President wants Greenland for himself, claiming it as strategically important in maintaining security for the US.

This is another recent one from the incoming President who made headlines in previous weeks for suggesting military force could be used to take over the Danish-owned territory.

When asked whether who would rule out taking the territory by force, Trump did not refuse the option, sparking warnings from France and Germany.

Denmark have laughed off these ambitions, however, Trump appears deadly serious.

Begin mass deportations.

Trump has promised that on day he will begin the mass deportation of an estimated 11 million people who are living in the US without legal immigration status.

Speaking to NPR, Trump said: “On day one, I will launch the largest deportation program in American history to get the criminals out.”

He added: “I will rescue every city and town that has been invaded and conquered, and we will put these vicious and bloodthirsty criminals in jail, then kick them the hell out of our country as fast as possible.”

End the ‘greatest scam in history’.

Or at least that’s what Trump is calling the Green New Deal.

Pitched by Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Ed Malarkey, the Green New Deal has been slammed by Trump as a ‘the Green New Scam. Greatest scam in history. Probably.”

Trump has used the term loosely, with many believing that when he refers to the Green New Deal he isn’t specifically talking about the deal itself but actually referring to Joe Biden’s climate and energy policies as a whole.

Speaking about these policies in September, Trump said: “To further defeat inflation, my plan will terminate the Green New Deal, which I call the Green New Scam. Greatest scam in history, probably.

“We will rescind all unspent funds under the misnamed Inflation Reduction Act. “I’m going to write it out in an executive order. It’s going to end on day one.”

When will Trump be sworn in?

Donald Trump will take up office as the 47th President of the United states today at 5pm GMT (12pm ET).

Inauguration day sees a formal swearing-in ceremony as well as musical performances and a number of formal balls.

However, extreme, cold temperatures have forced events indoors, with Trump and Vice-President-elect JD Vance set to take the oath of office in the United States Capitol Rotunda building.

The inauguration will see each man place their hand on a book, usually, but not always, a Bible, and then recite the oath of office.

Trump will then address the nation, laying out his plans, then head to the President’s Room to sign important documents.

A parade will then take place, and then Trump will attend three balls in the evening.

Even without the plans Trump has, that’s some first day for anyone!

Related: Proud patriot Isabel Oakeshott moves to Dubai to avoid tax hike