Suella Braverman and Laurence Fox have travelled to the US for Donald Trump’s inauguration.

On Monday, Trump will be sworn in for his second term as US president in Washington. Along with 200,000 of his supporters who are expected to visit the city, a number of right-wing figures and politicians have made their way out to the US capital for the inauguration.

This includes former Tory home secretary Braverman and far-right commentator Laurence Fox, who arrived in Washington together over the weekend.

The pair were filmed arriving in the city on Sunday by Channel 4, with Braverman wearing a ‘Make America Great Again’ cap as she walked through the airport.

However, the Fareham and Waterlooville MP didn’t confirm whether she had received an official invite from Trump to attend the inauguration.

When asked by Channel 4 News if Trump had invited her, Braverman said: “Listen, I’ve got the Make America Great Again hat. And listen, it’s an honour to be here and I’m very grateful for the invitation for the inauguration.”

But when Braverman was asked if she had received a “direct invitation from Mr Trump,” she simply repeated that she was “very much looking forward to attending the rally tomorrow.” Reading between the lines, it might be fair to assume that she didn’t make the guest list.

Although the politician was walking alongside sacked GB News presenter Laurence Fox, she said this was just because they “happened to be on the same plane.”

The inauguration itself will be taking place indoors due to freezing temperatures, and looks set to be attended by who’s who of far-right politicians from across the globe.

It is understood Trump has invited Italian Prime Minister Georgia Meloni and Argentina’s chainsaw-wielding president Javier Milie, whilst Tino Chrupalla, a co-leader of Germany’s Alternative für Deutschland (AfD) party, will also be there.

Along with Braverman, other British politicians to have travelled to Washington are Liz Truss, Nigel Farage, Boris Johnson and Priti Patel, the Mirror reports.

