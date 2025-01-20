After a good few years of the world being locked down, it’s no surprise that travel is seeing somewhat of a boom.

However, it seems not everywhere is welcoming Brits with open arms

A British tourist took to Reddit to ask the question: “Is there any country you visited where you felt uncomfortable or unwelcome because you were British?”

And it seemed everyone had the same thing to say…

Although some of the answers were a little different, with people quoting Russia, Argentina and Spain as being tricky to navigate as a Brit, there was one resounding answer.

France, it seems, is where Brits feel the least welcome.

One person explained: “France. It might have just been the town or area that we were in, but we found that a lot of the locals and cafes / restaurants took an active dislike to us.

“Everywhere we went we spoke okish French and we’re putting lots of effort into communicating.

“Only one restaurant made any sort of effort back to us, and luckily that sempt to be the best one on the town so they got our custom for the rest of the time we were there.”

A second person responded: “I had a very negative view of France after visiting Paris, despite trying to speak as much French as I could. Never experienced so much rudeness in any other country, even in places where I could not speak their language at all.”

A third put: “I’ve been all over the world and France, France, France, and France… did I mention France?”

“I’ve been to France a huge number of times and Paris definitely has much more of an aggressive/rude vibe than the rest of the country (as lots of capitals do),” a fourth penned.

A fifth agreed: “This is most definitely not my experience of France!”

