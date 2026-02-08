If you’re still wondering how people like Jeffrey Epstein are able to get away with so much for so long, this interview with Lady Victoria Hervey might go a long way towards explaining things. The ex-girlfriend of (former) Prince Andrew has come up with a shocking take on the Epstein Files.

Speaking to LBC over the weekend, the one-time socialite scoffed at the severity of the situation, and dismissed the gravity of the legal implications. Scores of powerful, rich, and well-connected individuals have been implicated in the Epstein Files – which has also exacerbated Andrew’s woes.

“Jeffrey Epstein knew everybody who was powerful. So, like if you were on the scene and you were powerful. If you’re not in those files, it would be an insult because it just means that you were a bit of a loser. Of course I am in the files, as is anyone who wrote about it.” | Victoria Hervey

Andrew in exile, as nuclear fallout from Epstein Files continues

He has effectively been banished from the Royal Family, and told to move out of his current abode. The £12 million hush money he paid to settle the Victoria Giuffre case ultimately failed to take the heat off him, and in recent weeks, public ire has reached boiling point.

In a photo released from the latest batch of the Epstein Files, Andrew can be seen on all fours, kneeling over what appears to be a young girl. This emerged at the same time Ghislaine Maxwell confirmed that an infamous photo of Andrew and Jeffrey Epstein was indeed legitimate.

So for most people, a billionaire-funded paedophile ring isn’t something to be played down. There’s no ‘alternative perspective’ that does anything bar sympathise with those committing the most heinous of crimes. And yet, here we are, with Victoria Hervey leaping into bat for them.

A clip of the exchange has been shared online. To say it’s gone viral would be an understatement of the highest order. The video has racked up 3.8 million views within the last 48 hours, with thousands of social media users chastising the former model.

